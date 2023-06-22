Seminar sensitises tribal youth on traffic rules

Khyber - A one-day awareness seminar was conducted in the subdivision of Bara to educate tribal youth about traffic rules and promote road safety. The event was organized jointly by the youth assembly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, administration, and district affairs, with Mufti Kafeel, the tehsil mayor, as the chief guest. Shazia Shahid, Head of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traffic Learning School, supervised the session, which saw a significant turnout of young participants and representatives from various organizations.

The chief guest praised the organizers for their efforts in arranging an informative session focused on traffic laws, particularly targeting the youth community. He emphasized that such initiatives not only raise awareness among the public regarding traffic regulations but also have the potential to reduce traffic accidents if enforced effectively.

The seminar began with speeches and knowledge-sharing sessions led by Traffic Warden Asif Raza and Faisal. They shed light on the dangers of overspeeding, underage driving, one-wheeling, and driving without a license, among other aspects of the traffic system.

The participants expressed their appreciation for the first-ever traffic seminar held in Bara, acknowledging its potential to mitigate the routine occurrence of traffic-related fatalities and loss of human lives.

As the seminar concluded, the organizers and the best participants were honoured with souvenirs, certificates, and trophies in recognition of their contributions.