Thursday, June 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Seminar sensitises tribal youth on traffic rules

Our Staff Reporter
June 22, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Khyber  -   A one-day awareness seminar was conducted in the subdivision of Bara to educate tribal youth about traffic rules and promote road safety. The event was organized jointly by the youth assembly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, administration, and district affairs, with Mufti Kafeel, the tehsil mayor, as the chief guest. Shazia Shahid, Head of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traffic Learning School, supervised the session, which saw a significant turnout of young participants and representatives from various organizations.

The chief guest praised the organizers for their efforts in arranging an informative session focused on traffic laws, particularly targeting the youth community. He emphasized that such initiatives not only raise awareness among the public regarding traffic regulations but also have the potential to reduce traffic accidents if enforced effectively.

The seminar began with speeches and knowledge-sharing sessions led by Traffic Warden Asif Raza and Faisal. They shed light on the dangers of overspeeding, underage driving, one-wheeling, and driving without a license, among other aspects of the traffic system.

300 sacrificial animals sale points set up in Punjab

The participants expressed their appreciation for the first-ever traffic seminar held in Bara, acknowledging its potential to mitigate the routine occurrence of traffic-related fatalities and loss of human lives.

As the seminar concluded, the organizers and the best participants were honoured with souvenirs, certificates, and trophies in recognition of their contributions.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1687321213.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023