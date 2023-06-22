Senate chief highlights educated youth’s role for economic progress

Swabi - Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani delivered a keynote address at the convocation of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, emphasizing the crucial role of educated youth in overcoming Pakistan’s economic challenges.

The convocation ceremony witnessed a diverse gathering comprising international ambassadors, parliamentarians, government officials, academic leaders, parents, politicians, and graduating students from 11 disciplines of engineering education and management science. The event celebrated the achievements of 501 graduates, including 11 PhD scholars, 60 Master’s, and 430 Bachelor’s degree recipients from various engineering and management science fields.

In his address, Chairman Sanjrani underscored the significance of higher education for Pakistan’s future, urging institutions to prioritize result-oriented research and innovation. He highlighted the importance of fostering a culture of research and innovation to achieve desired outcomes and stand independently. Sanjrani acknowledged that technology and knowledge are global public goods that can bring about positive change and contribute to humanity’s greater good. He commended the GIK Institute for investing in its students and providing them with the necessary tools for success.

Furthermore, Sanjrani emphasized the potential of the technology sector as a driving force for national development, emphasizing the need for benchmarking technological transformation to progress the country’s economy.

During the event, Chairman Sanjrani proposed the idea of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Senate and the GIK Institute. The MoU would facilitate foreign dignitaries visiting Pakistan to tour the GIK Institute and witness its state-of-theart facilities. Additionally, he mentioned the possibility of a collaboration between the GIK Institute and the Qatar Education Foundation.

Engr Salim Saifullah, President of the GIK Institute parent body, Society for the Promotion of Engineers Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST), paid tribute to the late Ghulam Ishfaq Khan, the founder of the Institute.

Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector of the GIK Institute, emphasized the critical nature of education for Pakistan’s future, highlighting the Institute’s 30 years of excellence and the production of nearly 7,000 graduates.

Prof Dr Hasan Zaidi, Pro-Rector of Academics, stated that the convocation marked a significant milestone for graduating students, their parents, and the academic community of the Institute.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of academic distinctions, including the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Gold Medal awarded to Ahmad Hassan for the best academic performance in all undergraduate programs. Musa Hayat received the Quaide- Azam Gold Medal for the best overall performance in all undergraduate programs. Additionally, faculty-based gold medals were awarded to 11 students from various disciplines.