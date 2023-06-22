Thursday, June 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Severe heat wave to prevail in Punjab by June 24

Our Staff Reporter
June 22, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

Lahore  -   Severe heat wave with a temperature of more than 40 degrees Celsius is expected to prevail in the provincial capital and other areas of Punjab by June 24, said Meteorological department here on Wednesday.

A heatwave alert posted on the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) website shows that the metropolis was experiencing a heat wave since morning with hot winds blowing at 10-15 knots with 45 percent humidity level. It added that maximum temperature in Lahore may go up to 42 degrees Celsius today (Thursday).

Day temperatures are likely to rise gradually in most parts of the country during next four days and mercury level is likely to remain 04-06°C above normal in upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and likely to remain 02-04°C above normal in Sindh, South Punjab and parts of Balochistan. Very hot & humid weather is expected in most parts of the country while dust raising/gusty winds are likely in plain areas during next 24 hours.

300 sacrificial animals sale points set up in Punjab

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1687321213.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023