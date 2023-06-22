Thursday, June 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto remembered on her birth anniversary  

STAFF REPORT
June 22, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah felicitated Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s family and workers on her birth anniversary, being celebrated on Wednesday across the country. Syed Murad Ali Shad in his message told the workers that today (June 21) should be celebrated as the day of Bhutto’s sacrifice, struggle, undying love for people, and democracy. Benazir Bhutto was the great daughter of Quaid-i-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Begum Nusrat, the CM said. He said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s bravery, struggle, and martyrdom were inherited from her great father and mother. Murad Ali Shah said that Benazir Bhutto sacrificed her life for the love of her motherland, the restoration of democracy, and the uplift of the people. “In order to understand the greatness of Bhutto and her love for the country, one has to read the ‘Sur Marvi” of the great poet of Sindh, Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai,” Murad Shah added.

10 including illegal Afghan immigrants arrested

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1687321213.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023