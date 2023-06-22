Shamyl Hussain hits double ton in PCB Regional Intra-District event

LAHORE-Pakistan U19 national player, Shamyl Hussain, smashed a dazzling double hundred in Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) ongoing Regional Intra-District U-19 at the Karachi Company Cricket Ground.

Ranked as national number one U19 T-20 batsman, Shamyl hit 22 scintillating fours and nine towering sixes to achieve the exceptional feat of 206 runs in 135 balls with a strike rate of 170. Boosted by this breathtaking stroke-play, his team, North Zone, that he also captains, amassed 420 runs under a sizzling sun that sent the mercury into 41 plus degrees.

For much of the innings, the real opponent was scorching heat that tested stamina, patience and skill. Shamyl came good on all three counts as bowlers toiled away before a chanceless and ruthless hitting that practically ripped the leather apart. The opponents, Gilgit Baltistan, offered some resistance but lost the momentum and closed the 50 over match at 291 for 7. Shamyl also bagged two wickets in his 9 overs.

No stranger to big innings and centuries, the left-handed batsman’s previous highest was 161 scored two years ago in PCB tournament. In this match, he bettered his own record and made one of the fastest double-centuries in this format. Shamyl got his national cap earlier this year in the overseas series against Bangladesh and won the T20 trophy for Pakistan with his 67 runs innings that got him the man of the match shield.

His batting masterclass was well supported by his opening partner Behroz Khan who made 89. Gilgit Baltistan’s Tabrar Wali, 80 not out, was the highest run-getter and provided some relief to his team in what was a long hard day for them.