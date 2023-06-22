Shazia Marri vows to keep fighting for democracy

Federal Minister Shazia Marri on Thursday vowed to keep fighting for democracy in the country.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, Marri said the coalition government was unified in its commitment to preserving the nation's political stability.

"This was the first time in the history of the nation that a premier was removed by a motion of no confidence," Marri maintained.

Marri complained, referring to the past, "The environment was not being made ideal for politics."

She underscored the significance of the constitution and stated that it was up to the constitution to determine the bounds of all the state institutions.

"Everyone is aware that throughout the past four years, the country has been in that predicament. Due to the economic problems the nation is experiencing, we are very concerned," she rued.

"There are greater obligations placed on our shoulders as members of the coalition government. We had set aside our disputes with one another for the benefit of the nation", Marri asserted.

She made took a swipe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, saying, "The PTI chief has failed to keep even one promise to the country. I thank Allah that I was never impressed from this individual".