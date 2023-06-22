Thursday, June 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Smuggling bid foiled, goods worth Rs300m recovered

Staff Reporter
June 22, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -    Field Enforcement Unit Cus­toms Noshki on Wednesday seized foreign goods worth more than Rs300 million alongwith a ten-wheeler vehicle. Quetta Customs Spokesperson Dr Atta Bara­ich said that the operation was carried out by the cus­toms officials at a sensitive check post located near the Afghan border. He said that as many as 3,537 parcels of sugar worth crores of rupees, urea fertilizer and ten non-customs paid ve­hicles were apprehended. “As many as 2,570 pieces of different types of tires, pre­cious wood, cloth, thousands of packets of cigarettes, die­sel and women’s foreign san­dals were also recovered,” he maintained.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1687321213.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023