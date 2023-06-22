Smuggling bid foiled, goods worth Rs300m recovered

QUETTA - Field Enforcement Unit Cus­toms Noshki on Wednesday seized foreign goods worth more than Rs300 million alongwith a ten-wheeler vehicle. Quetta Customs Spokesperson Dr Atta Bara­ich said that the operation was carried out by the cus­toms officials at a sensitive check post located near the Afghan border. He said that as many as 3,537 parcels of sugar worth crores of rupees, urea fertilizer and ten non-customs paid ve­hicles were apprehended. “As many as 2,570 pieces of different types of tires, pre­cious wood, cloth, thousands of packets of cigarettes, die­sel and women’s foreign san­dals were also recovered,” he maintained.