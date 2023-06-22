Thursday, June 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Supposed missing persons arrested by police: SHC informed

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 22, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The police submitted its progress report in Sindh High Court (SHC) over petitions against enforced disappearances on Wednesday.

Sindh Police in its report claimed that all allegedly disappeared persons have been involved in crimes and concerned police has arrested them.

“Supposed disappeared person Syed Ahrar has been arrested by Shah Faisal police in two cases,” report read. “Tajdar Ali was arrested by the counter terrorism department and he has been in jail,” police disclosed. “Danish Soomro was arrested by Hyderabad Police and he has also been in jail,” according to police report.

“Another purported disappeared person Sikandar Memon was arrested by the Memon Goth police in a case, while Fazal Ghani was arrested by the CTD from Manghopir”. “Another person Ibrahim Ali was arrested from Sachal police jurisdiction,” according to police report.

The high court bench directed the families to contact concerned courts for their disappeared relatives.

10 including illegal Afghan immigrants arrested

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1687321213.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023