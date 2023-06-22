Terror bid foiled, arms seized in Peshawar raids

Peshawar - Peshawar Police have achieved significant progress in their operations against criminal elements, with 503 individuals arrested and 488 cases registered since the start of June. The police have successfully disrupted a terrorism plot in the Shamshatu area through an intelligence-based operation, resulting in the recovery of 6kg of explosives and 32 anti- person mines during a raid.

In another noteworthy action, law enforcement authorities have seized a substantial cache of firearms. A total of 587 pistols, 28 Kalashnikovs, 12 shotguns, 40 rifles, and over 26,000 bullets were confiscated by the police. These efforts are part of their ongoing coordination with other forces, which includes information-based search and strike operations, as well as snap-checking and nakabandis (roadblocks) throughout the provincial metropolis.

Emphasizing the commitment to maintaining order and deterring criminals, SSP Operations Haroon Rasheed has directed the police to pursue individuals involved in aerial filing and smuggling cases. These directives aim to bolster security measures and ensure the safety of the community. The continued vigilance and coordinated efforts of the Peshawar Police serve as a strong deterrent against criminal activities in the region.