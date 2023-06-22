Thursday, June 22, 2023
Thousands of Colombians protest against president

Agencies
June 22, 2023
International

BOGOTÁ-Thousands of Colombians protested in the capital Bogota and other cities Tuesday against reforms by the country’s first-ever leftist president Gustavo Petro, which many say go too far. Since taking over last August, Petro has submitted several reform projects to parliament to reduce private participation in the healthcare system, redistribute unproductive land, and reform labor and pension regulations. But he has since lost his majority backing in the legislature, tying his hands in reform efforts. The 63-year-old leader has also opened negotiations with armed groups in the quest for a “total peace” after decades of violence, and has vowed to lead the country to a greener future.

Called by the right-wing opposition under the banner “march of the majority,” protesters gathered Tuesday in cities including Bogota, Medellin, Cali and Barranquilla. Many waved Colombia’s yellow, blue and red flag, and held up posters with such messages as: “No to ending up like Cuba or Venezuela.”

