Transfers and postings in Punjab government

LAHORE - The caretaker government of Punjab Wednesday through notifications swapped the positions of 19 high bureaucrates belonging to Grade 21 to 18. According to the official notification, a BS-20 officer Sajid Zaffar Dalla waiting posting in S&GAD has been posted as Secretary Housing Urban Development and Public Health EngineeringPunjab against a vacant post. Secretary (Archives &Libraries Wing) Muhammad Ahsan Waheed BS-21has been transferred and posted as Secretary School Education Department Punjab. Officer on special duty Nasir Iqbal Malik BS-20 has been posted as Secretary (Archives & Libraries Wing). Secretary Labour & Human resource department Asadullah Faiz BS-20 had been transferred with directions to report to S&GAD for further orders. Another officer on special duty Muhammad Asif Bilal Lodhi BS-20 has been posted as Secretary Tourism department Punjab. The previous incumbent of this post Zaheer Hassan BS-20 has been transferred and posted as Chairman Punjab Cooperatives Board for Liquidation. Faisal Fareed BS-19 who was serving as Chairman Punjab Cooperatives Board for Liquidation has been transferred and posted as SecretaryLabour & Human resource department. Member (Consolidation) Board of Revenue Agha Muhamad Ali Abbas BS-19 has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary Higher Education Department Punjab. Chairman Chief Minister’s inspection team Muhammad Malik Bhulla BS-21 has been transferred and posted as Member (Consolidation) Board of Revenue Punjab. Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department Capt (r) Shoaib Khan Jadoon BS-19 has been transferred with directions to report to S&GAD. Director General Directorate General Mines and Minerals Mansoor Ahmad BS-19 has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department. Officer on special duty Abdul Shakoor BS-20 has been posted as Director General Directorate General Mines and Minerals. Vice Commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions (PESSI) Tariq Mahmood BS-19 has been transferred and directed to report to S&GAD.