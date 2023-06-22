Transfers and postings in Punjab government

LAHORE - The caretaker government of Pun­jab Wednesday through notifica­tions swapped the positions of 19 high bureaucrates belonging to Grade 21 to 18. According to the official notification, a BS-20 officer Sajid Zaffar Dalla waiting posting in S&GAD has been posted as Sec­retary Housing Urban Develop­ment and Public Health Engineer­ingPunjab against a vacant post. Secretary (Archives &Libraries Wing) Muhammad Ahsan Waheed BS-21has been transferred and posted as Secretary School Educa­tion Department Punjab. Officer on special duty Nasir Iqbal Malik BS-20 has been posted as Secretary (Archives & Libraries Wing). Secre­tary Labour & Human resource de­partment Asadullah Faiz BS-20 had been transferred with directions to report to S&GAD for further orders. Another officer on special duty Mu­hammad Asif Bilal Lodhi BS-20 has been posted as Secretary Tourism department Punjab. The previous incumbent of this post Zaheer Has­san BS-20 has been transferred and posted as Chairman Punjab Coop­eratives Board for Liquidation. Fais­al Fareed BS-19 who was serving as Chairman Punjab Cooperatives Board for Liquidation has been transferred and posted as Secre­taryLabour & Human resource de­partment. Member (Consolidation) Board of Revenue Agha Muhamad Ali Abbas BS-19 has been trans­ferred and posted as Special Secre­tary Higher Education Department Punjab. Chairman Chief Minister’s inspection team Muhammad Malik Bhulla BS-21 has been transferred and posted as Member (Consoli­dation) Board of Revenue Pun­jab. Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department Capt (r) Shoaib Khan Jadoon BS-19 has been transferred with directions to report to S&GAD. Director General Directorate Gen­eral Mines and Minerals Mansoor Ahmad BS-19 has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department. Officer on special duty Abdul Shakoor BS-20 has been posted as Director Gen­eral Directorate General Mines and Minerals. Vice Commissioner Pun­jab Employees Social Security In­stitutions (PESSI) Tariq Mahmood BS-19 has been transferred and di­rected to report to S&GAD.