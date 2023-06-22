Thursday, June 22, 2023
Triple murder case of women solved; accused held

Our Staff Reporter
June 22, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN   -    Multan police have solved a triple murder case in which three wom­en were shot dead at Mumtazabad market on late Tuesday night. 

Taking notice of the incident, the City Police Officer (CPO) Man­soor-ul-Haq Rana formed a spe­cial team under the supervision of SSP Operations Muhammad Imran to arrest the criminals. 

The police team while using the latest techniques, solved the case within 16 hours and arrest­ed the accused Zahid Hussain. 

The police said that the ac­cused killed his two aunts includ­ing 55-year-old Shamshad wife of Muhammad Anwar, 50-year-old Nasreen wife of Muhammad Sid­dique and his cousin 25-year old Samia daughter of Muhammad Anwar. The accused had some issues with the family over debt-related issues, the police added. 

The police have also recov­ered a weapon from his posses­sion used in the triple murder case while further investigations were underway from the arrest­ed criminal, the police said.

SWINDLER ARRESTED FOR DEPRIVING CITIZENS OF CASH

Seetal Mari police have arrest­ed a swindler for depriving citi­zens of cash by selling LED bulbs in the name of a lucky draw of winning big prizes. 

Taking action on repeated complaints of the citizens, the police on Wednesday, raided at Vehari Chowk where a swindler namely Nadeem Rafique was busy in his work of deceiving people. He managed to escape from the scene but the police team arrested him near Naoba­har Canal.

The police have also recovered cash, 17 irons, one juicer ma­chine, 62 LED bulbs, 20 tokens of the draw and a mini-van from him. A case has been registered against the outlaw and further investigations were underway, the police added.

Our Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1687321213.jpg

