Triple murder case of women solved; accused held

MULTAN - Multan police have solved a triple murder case in which three women were shot dead at Mumtazabad market on late Tuesday night.
Taking notice of the incident, the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana formed a special team under the supervision of SSP Operations Muhammad Imran to arrest the criminals.
The police team while using the latest techniques, solved the case within 16 hours and arrested the accused Zahid Hussain.
The police said that the accused killed his two aunts including 55-year-old Shamshad wife of Muhammad Anwar, 50-year-old Nasreen wife of Muhammad Siddique and his cousin 25-year old Samia daughter of Muhammad Anwar. The accused had some issues with the family over debt-related issues, the police added.
The police have also recovered a weapon from his possession used in the triple murder case while further investigations were underway from the arrested criminal, the police said.
SWINDLER ARRESTED FOR DEPRIVING CITIZENS OF CASH
Seetal Mari police have arrested a swindler for depriving citizens of cash by selling LED bulbs in the name of a lucky draw of winning big prizes.
Taking action on repeated complaints of the citizens, the police on Wednesday, raided at Vehari Chowk where a swindler namely Nadeem Rafique was busy in his work of deceiving people. He managed to escape from the scene but the police team arrested him near Naobahar Canal.
The police have also recovered cash, 17 irons, one juicer machine, 62 LED bulbs, 20 tokens of the draw and a mini-van from him. A case has been registered against the outlaw and further investigations were underway, the police added.