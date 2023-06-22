WHO opens life-saving nutrition centre in Landi Kotal

Khyber - The Headquarters Hospital Landi Kotal in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan has received a significant boost to its healthcare system as Dr Palitha Mahipala, a representative of the World Health Organization (WHO), visited the facility. Dr Mahipala, accompanied by officials from the provincial Health Department, inaugurated the Nutrition Stabilization Center (NSC) and a clean drinking water plant during his visit.

The NSC, established with the support of WHO Pakistan, will play a critical role in providing life-saving treatment to severely acute malnourished (SAM) children.

The centre will offer therapeutic feeding, medication, and management of complications associated with SAM. In addition to medical treatment, it will provide education and counselling on nutrition, hygiene, and healthcare to parents and caregivers, adopting a comprehensive approach to improving the health and well-being of families in Landi Kotal.

During the inauguration, Dr Mahipala reiterated the WHO’s commitment to the principle of “Health for All” and highlighted the organization’s efforts to enhance healthcare in remote areas. He emphasized the importance of access to clean drinking water, stating that contaminated water can lead to severe diseases, including diarrhoea and cholera. Dr Mahipala expressed his opinion that ensuring every individual has access to clean drinking water is crucial for promoting public health and preventing waterborne illnesses.

In addition to inaugurating the NSC and clean drinking water plant, Dr Mahipala met with the Medical Superintendent (MS) of DHQ Hospital to assess the healthcare needs of the facility.

The MS expressed gratitude for the generous support provided by the WHO and discussed the challenges faced by the local population due to a weak healthcare system. The collaboration between the WHO and DHQ Hospital aims to address these challenges and improve healthcare services for the people of Landi Kotal.

During his visit, Dr Mahipala also observed the Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) activities and processes at the healthcare facility in Landi Kotal, which are being carried out with the support of the WHO. This underscores the organization’s commitment to eradicating polio and ensuring a healthier future for the community.