Woman, son gunned down by unidentified assailants

SARGODHA - A woman and his son were gunned down by some unidentified outlaws here at Chant Road in Bhera police limits on Wednesday.

The police said that Sana Bibi (30) resi­dent of Chant alongwith his son Arham was going to market on foot. When they reached main road, some unidentified armed motorcyclists opened fire at them. They died on the spot.

The reason behind the killings was not ascertained yet, said the police. A case was registered under section 302 PPC, while further investigation was underway.

TWO BIKE LIFTER GANGS BUSTED

Sargodha police on Wednesday arrest­ed six members of two bike lifter gangs and recovered 12 stolen motorcycles, rickshaw and other valuables worth mil­lion of rupees from their possession.

The police said that the raiding teams ar­rested Qamer, Rizwan, Naeem, Qaiser, Sajjid and Atiq. The accused were wanted by po­lice in several other cases, the police added.

3 BOOKED OVER LAND FRAUD CASE

Sargodha police registered a case against three persons for their alleged involvement in land fraud case.

The police said that a citizen Masood-ul-Haq resident of Chak 70 NB filed an complaint, contending that he had a plot of 10-marla in Chak 70 NB and had its inheritance registry record and docu­ments, while Arbab, Sikandar and Kal­eem had occupied his land after prepar­ing fake documents and Affidavit of his property.