Thursday, June 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Woman, son gunned down by unidentified assailants

Our Staff Reporter
June 22, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA   -   A woman and his son were gunned down by some unidentified outlaws here at Chant Road in Bhera police limits on Wednesday.

The police said that Sana Bibi (30) resi­dent of Chant alongwith his son Arham was going to market on foot. When they reached main road, some unidentified armed motorcyclists opened fire at them. They died on the spot.

The reason behind the killings was not ascertained yet, said the police. A case was registered under section 302 PPC, while further investigation was underway.

TWO BIKE LIFTER GANGS BUSTED

Sargodha police on Wednesday arrest­ed six members of two bike lifter gangs and recovered 12 stolen motorcycles, rickshaw and other valuables worth mil­lion of rupees from their possession.

The police said that the raiding teams ar­rested Qamer, Rizwan, Naeem, Qaiser, Sajjid and Atiq. The accused were wanted by po­lice in several other cases, the police added.

300 sacrificial animals sale points set up in Punjab

3 BOOKED OVER LAND FRAUD CASE

Sargodha police registered a case against three persons for their alleged involvement in land fraud case.

The police said that a citizen Masood-ul-Haq resident of Chak 70 NB filed an complaint, contending that he had a plot of 10-marla in Chak 70 NB and had its inheritance registry record and docu­ments, while Arbab, Sikandar and Kal­eem had occupied his land after prepar­ing fake documents and Affidavit of his property.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1687321213.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023