Saturday, June 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

14 transporters fined for overcharging

Staff Reporter
June 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH    -   As many as 14 transporters were fined for overcharging here Friday. The RTA Secretary Sanaullah said about 43 transport vehicles were checked to ensure normal fares were being charged from passengers. He said a total of Rs42,000 was charged from owners of the vehicles involved in overcharging. A sum of Rs11,500 was returned back to the passengers as received unfairly to reach their destination. Secretary RTI warned that nobody would be permitted to charge extra money from the commuters. He said action against transporters complicit in overloading and minting extra money from passengers would be continued unabated in the future.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1718946069.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024