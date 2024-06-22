2 motorcyclists die as trailer hits bike

KARACHI - In a horrific accident, two motorcyclists were killed when a trailer run over them in Port Qasim Area on Friday. According to police, the driver of the trailer lost control due to over-speeding and hit two people who were riding motorcycle near Port Qasim, resulting in their death on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Zahoor and Fahad. The bodies were moved to the hospital for legal formalities. Following the incident, the driver fled the scene, while the police impounded the trailer. More than 1,400 people lost their lives and over 18,000 were wounded in road accidents in Karachi in 2023.

According to reports from rescue sources, overspeeding and riding motorbikes without helmets remained the major causes behind the deaths and injuries in road mishaps in the ongoing year of 2023. In 2023, more than 1,400 citizens lost their lives in road accidents and over 18,000 were wounded, the report said and added most of them were handicapped.

The report also highlighted the movement of speeding dumpers, and passenger buses in Karachi, the main cause behind the casualties in road crashes. According to traffic police officials, the biggest cause of traffic accidents is rash and irresponsible driving.