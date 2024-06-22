Saturday, June 22, 2024
620,981 illegal Afghans returned to their homeland

Repatriation of illegal Afghan nationals continues as 620,981 Afghans have returned to their country so far.

Between 11th to 21st of this month, total 13,815 Afghans returned to their country including 5,014 men, 4,087 women and 4,714 children.

It is pertinent to mention here that the apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) in a meeting on October 3, 2023, chaired by the then-caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar gave a deadline to all foreign nationals living illegally in the country until October 31 to leave voluntarily or face deportation.

 Since the expiry of the deadline over 500,000 illegal Afghans have returned to their homeland via the Torkham and Chaman borders.

Pakistan faced criticism from several countries including US, UK, Afghanistan and others, but it rejected all the statements and said only Afghans living illegally in Pakistan were being deported to control increasing crimes.

The government of Pakistan is facilitating the illegal Afghans in the repatriation process at the Torkham and Chaman borders.

