627 tablets distributed among primary school incharges

Our Staff Reporter
June 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA   -   The district administration on Friday distributed 627 tablets among the incharges of primary schools. The distribution of tables is aimed to increase the capability of teachers and train them on modern lines. A ceremony was held at Govt Shuhada -e-Model High School No 2 Sargodha where Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Umar Farooq was the chief guest. He distributed 102 tablets among male primary teachers incharges and 133 among females. He said that the Punjab government was well aware of modern needs of teaching and it was trying to upgrade the teaching system on modern lines.

Our Staff Reporter

