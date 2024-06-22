Saturday, June 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ANF recovers 210 kg hashish

APP
June 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI    -   Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting a raid managed to recover 210 kg hashish and arrested an accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in an operation conducted in Karachi, ANF recovered 210 kg hashish from a vehicle intercepted near service road in Sohrab Goth area. During the operation, the accused resident of Quetta was also netted, he said and informed that a case has been registered against the arrested accused under Anti Narcotics Act and further investigation is underway.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1718946069.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024