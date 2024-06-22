ANF recovers 210 kg hashish

RAWALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting a raid managed to recover 210 kg hashish and arrested an accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in an operation conducted in Karachi, ANF recovered 210 kg hashish from a vehicle intercepted near service road in Sohrab Goth area. During the operation, the accused resident of Quetta was also netted, he said and informed that a case has been registered against the arrested accused under Anti Narcotics Act and further investigation is underway.