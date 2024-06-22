Another person dies while bathing in River Haro

HARIPUR - Another person on Friday died while bathing in River Haro despite a ban imposed under Section 144 which restricted swimming activities in the Haro River and Khanpur Dam due to recent drowning incidents.

During last two weeks more than four people including a young girl lost their lives in River Haro, Tarbaila, Ghazi.

During last one month, DC Haripur has twice imposed a ban on swimming or bathing which was imposed for 60 days in district Haripur’s streams, rivers, lakes, and ponds including Ghazi Brutha stream, Tarbaila Lake, and Khanpur lake, Khanpur dam spillway, River Indus, Bhutri dam and Khair Bara dam swimming in the dam, streams, spillways and its Spillway for three months.

The ban was imposed for the protection of precious human lives and restricted the people for taking baths, swimming and jumping in the dam, lakes, streams, rivers, and spillways.

DC office Haripur has directed police to monitor the Khanpur Dam and its spillway and make sure nobody is violating the ban and enforce it strictly.

The order was enforced with immediate effect and shall remain for a period of 60 days. The DC warned that any person contravening this order shall render himself liable to punishment under Section 188 PPC.