Another youth shot dead by robbers in port city

KARACHI - A factory worker was killed during a robbery attempt in the Baldia Saeedabad area of Karachi. The victim, Sarwar, was using his mobile phone outside the factory due to a power outage when he was attacked.

According to SSP Kemari Faizan Ali, the incident took place in the Baldia Moach Goth area. Sarwar and his friend were sitting outside the factory when two armed men on a motorcycle attempted to rob them. Upon resistance, the robbers shot Sarwar, taking his mobile phone and cash before fleeing the scene.

“Sarwar had been employed at the thread factory for the past six years. He was sitting outside the factory because there was no electricity,” said SSP Faizan Ali. “His family hails from Bahawalnagar, and he was the second eldest of nine siblings.”

Authorities have obtained CCTV footage of the incident, showing the two armed suspects committing the crime. “The footage clearly shows the two men on a motorcycle. We are working on identifying and apprehending the culprits,” added SSP Faizan Ali. The deceased was immediately shifted to Civil Hospital. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to apprehend the suspects involved.

Robbers attempt to loot Employees carrying Rs10 million

Robbers looted Rs1 million from employees who were leaving a petrol pump in Karachi. The incident took place in the Federal B Area Block 10.

The employees who were carrying cash, and were robbed as they left the petrol pump at 9:20am. They were carrying Rs10.15 million in a bag.

The robbers blocked the road; however, the driver rammed the vehicle into the robbers.

Suspected street criminal arrested by GOR police in Hyderabad

The GOR police rounded up a suspected outlaw in injured condition in an encounter near Wadhu Wah road. The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Friday that the police signalled 2 suspects riding on a motorbike to stop during the snap checking adjacent to Shahbaz Building.

However, he claimed, the suspects tried to escape by opening fire on the police.According to him, one of the suspects sustained a gunshot to his leg during the exchange of fire and was apprehended but his accomplice ran away on their motorbike.

He identified the arrested suspect as Zuhiab Chandio who was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery of his gunshot wound. The spokesman also claimed that Chandio was involved in several incidents of street crimes mainly in Qasimabad taluka.