‘Awaam Pakistan’ party to be launched next month: Miftah

KARACHI - Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail announced the launching date of his new political party, the Awaam Pakistan (AP). In a statement, the ex-finance minister unveiled that the Awaam Pakistan will be launched next month and Abbasi would be its first convener. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will be convener of the Awaam Pakistan Party.

Miftah announced that former PML-N leaders Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan Abbasi, Javed Abbasi, Syed Zaeem Hussain Qadri, Rana Zahid Tauseef, Zahid Binnouri, and Sardar Anwar Soomro will be part of the Awaam Pakistan party. Additionally, former health minister Dr Zafar Mirza and ex-MQM MNA Sheikh Salahuddin will also join the Abbasi-led party. The launching ceremony of AP will be held in Islamabad on July 6. Abbasi, the former prime minister, served the top office from August 2017 to May 2018.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had hinted at forming a new party on several occasions since he had differences with the PML-N’s top leadership. The former prime minister, who parted ways with the PML-N after having differences over the last year, submitted relevant documents to the poll election body for the registration of a new political party in April this year.