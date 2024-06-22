CM Maryam, PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif meet Iranian ambassador

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif along with PML-N President Mian Nawaz Sharif had a meeting with Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam on Friday to review cooperation between Iran and Punjab in different sectors including agriculture and livestock. Trade, cultural, social and economic ties between Punjab and Iran were also discussed in the meeting.

Madam chief minister was briefed by the Ambassador that Iran has agreed to increase import of meat from Punjab from 40 per cent to 70 per cent. He also held a detailed discussion on the commercial role of Punjab in the agreement to increase bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran up to $10 billion. In the meeting, it was agreed in principle to make the Pak-Iran border of security, a border of economy. Moreover, various proposals were also considered for the promotion of Persian language in Punjab to further promote people-to-people contact between Punjab and Iran.

Iranian Ambassador H.E. Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam presented a written invitation to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to visit Iran. He also invited President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to visit Iran, who recalled his earlier visit to Iran in the meeting.

The CM and the PML-N president expressed grief over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi. They said, “Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and his comrades felt the pain of the people of Iran from the core of their heart.” Madam Chief Minister said, “The meeting with Shaheed Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi was memorable, his personality was impressive.” She added,”In a one-on-one meeting with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, there was a fruitful discussion on the promotion of trade and cultural relations.” Iranian Ambassador H.E. Dr. Raza Amiri Mughdam said,”We are grateful to Pakistan. Pakistan has a very special importance for Iran, Pakistani people have proved to be Iran’s true friends.” He added, “Martyred Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi wanted to meet Nawaz Sharif, but could not do so due to his visit to China.” He highlighted, “Agreements and MoUs signed during President Ibrahim Raisi’s visit to Pakistan will continue.” The Iranian Ambassador congratulated Madam Chief Minister on successfully completing 100 days as the first female Chief Minister of Punjab. He also appreciated her people-friendly initiatives.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif thanked the Iranian ambassador, and agreed to further increase cultural links between the twin cities of Isfahan, Mashhad and Lahore.