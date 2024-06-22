Saturday, June 22, 2024
CM takes notice of murder of a mother, 3 sisters in Kabirwala

STAFF REPORT
June 22, 2024
LAHORE     -   Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of the murder of a mother and three sisters with the firing of a son under alleged honour killing in Kabirwala. The chief minister has sought a report from the Inspector General of Police in this regard. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “I have been profoundly grieved over the heart-rending murder incident of a mother and three sisters at the hands of her son. No one will be allowed to take the law into one’s hand. The Punjab government will play its proactive role in order to get the accused a stern punishment according to law.” On the timely notice of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Police has apprehended the accused by taking prompt action.

