Compulsions of Defence Spending

All countries accord top priority to their security necessitating financial allocations to the defence forces in their annual budgets in consonance with real and perceived security threats to their territorial integrity as well as to protect their commercial interests globally like the USA and other developed countries.

Unfortunately, Pakistan is faced with a security threat from its Eastern neighbour since its inception and had no choice other than to maintain strong armed forces and arsenal to create a credible deterrent for the enemy. Pakistan never wanted to be a nuclear power but when India started pursuing a nuclear programme to develop nuclear weapons raising the security bar for Pakistan the latter had no choice but to follow suit.

In response to the Indian ‘cold start doctrine,’ Pakistan had to respond with a policy of minimum deterrent by developing missiles capable of carrying pay-loads to long distances. It has helped in maintaining peace in the region. So all this has been done in the face of a real security threat meaning thereby that Pakistan had to keep budgetary allocations for the defence forces at a level which could enhance their capability to give a befitting response to the enemy whenever it committed any indiscretion.

However, notwithstanding these ground realities in regard to the security threat to the country and the consequent compulsions, there is no dearth of people who look askance at the defence spending by the country and keep spreading misconceptions about the budgetary allocations to the defence forces preferring the argument that they are being made at the expense of socio-economic development and welfare of the people. They also keep bandying around wrong notions about affiliate organizations of the defence forces. Deliberate attempts are made to distort figures based on assumptions and false information presenting the defence budget as a burden on Pakistan’s economy. The usual contention is that allocations for defence budget are increased every year.

I have tried to make a reality check and found that the facts are quite different from what is being projected in the media and by some political elements. The reality is that Pakistan’s defence budget has not increased over the past five years, rather it was cut by more than $ 3 billion in 2019 to support national economic growth.

In the financial year 2022-23 the total outlay of the budget was Rs.9.5 trillion and the defence allocation was Rs.1.5 trillion which was 15.7 percent of the total budget. In the year 2023-24 the total national budget was Rs 14.4 trillion and the defence budget was RS.1.8 trillion which was 12.5 % of the total budget the lowest in the budgetary history of Pakistan. While the total national budget increased by 53.6 % the defence budget decreased by more than 3% as compared to the previous year.

The share of the Army in the previous budget was 7.6 percent of the national budget. In the year 2023-24 it was substantially reduced to 5.69 %.

Further, the distribution of this budget between the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Inter-Services Organizations was 48, 21, 11, and 20 percent, respectively. The 48 percent share of the Army includes Uniform Allowances, Salaries and Allowances of Civilian Employees, and administrative expenses of transport, petroleum, ration, medical treatment, training, and civil works. Procurement of arms/ ammunition and other allied purchases also forms part of this budget.

Another irrefutable fact is that Pakistan’s military expenditure on a per capita basis is actually one of the lowest in the World. There are at least 64 countries in the world having more military personnel on per capita basis than Pakistan. Just for comparison sake, it may be mentioned that Israel spends $ 2000 on a per capita basis while Pakistan spends $22 per capita.

Pakistan armed forces are 6th in the world but their expenses on a soldier are the lowest. The US spends $392,000 per soldier, Saudi Arabia $371,000, India $42,000, Iran $23,000 and Pakistan spends $12,500 per soldier.

The reality is that Pakistan’s defense budget (in the percentage of GDP) has been on the path of steady reduction since the 1980s from 5.5 percent to an all-time low of 1.7 percent of the GDP in FY 2023-24 Which is in sharp contrast to Indian Army’s share of defence budget considering the rankings of Global Firepower Index.

Pakistan Armed Forces, in spite of having meager resources, are battling with the most difficult challenges of border security, anti-terrorist operations, and internal and external security in comparison with other countries of the world.

The impulsive critics also raise questions about the existence of corporate companies under the Fauji Foundation and their management by the Pakistan Army. Concern is also shown for their contribution to Pakistan’s economy and national exchequer. They are regularly discredited with unsubstantiated information and smear campaigns on some electronic, print, and social media platforms without ever taking the pain to very the facts.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan’s armed forces are not the only military in the world that runs welfare and support organizations. Most contemporary militaries like China’s Peoples Army’s Pro Corp, Turkey’s Armed Forces Trust and Pension Fund, India’s Border Roads Organization and the US military Industrial Complex also play their respective role in nation-building.

The critics also try to create the impression that these institutions under the Army enjoy tax exemptions. That indeed is a false impression which is corroborated by the fact that in 2023 Fauji Foundation paid Rs.260 billion tax, AWT Rs.3 billion, NLC Rs.3 billion, DHA Rs23 billion. Education institutions of the Army contributed Rs.40 billion while hospitals deposited Rs.42 billion and its support organizations paid Rs371 billion to the national exchequer as tax.

Frontier Works Organization has and continues to play appreciable role in the development projects in the far-flung areas where private companies avoid working due to difficult terrain and security challenges. The NLC has been providing logistic support wherever required. Both these entities have been on the forefront in providing disaster relief during 2000 earthquake, Attabad Land Slide, and Flood Relief operations in 2010 and 2022. They have also played a pivotal role in establishing Pakistan’s connectivity with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics leading to a boost in trade to the tune of billions of dollars.

A colossal share of the defence budget and income from Fauji Foundation’s organizations is utilized for the welfare of troops and Shuhadas Families.

I think the foregoing facts adequately quash the propaganda by vested interests against the armed forces and their affiliated institutions. Actually the armed forces deserve unqualified gratitude from the nation not only for safeguarding borders and keeping the enemies at bay but also for their fight against terrorism during which they have made unprecedented sacrifices. False propaganda and smear campaigns against them adversely affect their morale, damage their reputation at the global level, and above all create a chasm between them and the people. Those indulging in this detestable pursuit are actually trying to undermine the state’s interests.

Malik Muhammad Ashraf

The writer is a freelance columnist. He can be reached at ashpak10@gmail.com.