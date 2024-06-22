Couple killed, three injured as truck collides with car

SARGODHA - A truck collided with a car near Turaab Interchange Mianwali on Friday, leading the death of a couple and injuries to three others.

A police spokesperson said that a car was on its way to Mianwali city when a rashly driven truck collided with a car near Turaab Interchange. As a result, Riaz (44) and his wife Yamna Bibi (33) died on the spot while Nouman (33), Fahim (23) and Zulqarnain (20), all residents of Mujjg village sustained multiple injuries. The police and Rescue-1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the victims to hospital for medical treatment. Further investigation was underway.

15 injured as van overturns

Fifteen people were injured when a commuters van overturned near Bhera Motorway Interchange on Friday. A police spokesperson said the van was heading towards Rawalpindi from Sargodha when it overturned near Bhera Interchange after its tyre burst. Resultantly, 15 commuters including four men, six women and five children sustained injuries. All the victims belong to Bhera area. Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to DHQ hospital Sargodha for medical treatment.