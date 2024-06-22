CTO commends ITP cops for smooth traffic flow during Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD - The Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk commended the dedication and hard work of officers and cops for maintaining smooth flow of traffic on capital roads during Eid holidays. Following the special directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, CTO Islamabad oversaw a traffic plan for maintaining smooth traffic flow, providing timely assistance to citizens, and ensuring travel facilities during Eid al-Adha in the federal capital, informed police spokesman on Friday. Moreover, additional personnel were deployed on Islamabad’s highways, recreational spots, and tourist sites. Traffic police officers ensured smooth traffic flow and citizen convenience during the Eid days, controlled hooliganism, one-wheeling, and traffic accidents, and provided all possible travel facilities to citizens. CTO Islamabad commended the traffic police officers for their effective duty performance and announced commendation certificates and rewards for them.

He said that, protecting citizens’ lives and property and providing them with the best travel facilities is our Eid.

On this occasion, he also thanked the citizens for cooperating with Islamabad Police officers.