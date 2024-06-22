Saturday, June 22, 2024
Fake Medicine Factories in Pakistan

There are 3,000 fake medicine factories in Pakistan, spread across all provinces. These factories use cheap materials smuggled from India, China, and other countries. The owners of these factories also own large hospitals throughout Pakistan. These hospitals are making money at the expense of patients’ lives.

There is a need for an aggressive campaign against this mafia. One of the main reasons politicians seek medical treatment abroad is because of the prevalence of fake medicines. I request the Army Chief and the Prime Minister of Pakistan to take serious notice of this grave situation, weed out the culprits, and give them capital punishment.

SHAKIR H SHAMIM,

Skardu.

