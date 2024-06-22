Saturday, June 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

First Hajj flight reaches Bacha Khan Airport

APP
June 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR    -    The first Hajj flight arrived at Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar with 275 pilgrims on board of a private airline here on Friday.

Airport Manager Zia Ahmed, along with hockey Olympian Rahim Khan, hockey Olympian Musadiq Hussain, and other officials, welcomed the pilgrims. 

Soon after arriving at the international arrival terminal at the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar, pilgrims were garlanded with flowers.

According to officials, PIA’s post-Hajj operations will continue until July 21 to bring back over 35,000 pilgrims from Saudi Arabia through 171 flights. 

PESCO’s inefficiency plunges several Peshawar areas into darkness

The flights will be operational for Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, and Peshawar.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1719026526.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024