Five soldiers martyred in IED blast in Kurram

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD - Five soldiers of Pakistan Army on Friday embraced martyrdom after an improvised explosive device exploded on a vehicle of the security forces in general area Sadda, Kurram District.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), five brave sons of soil identified as Havildar Aqeel Ahmed (age: 33 years, resident of District Okara), Lance Naik Muhammad Tafeer (age: 30 years, resident of District Poonch), Sepoy Anosh Rufun (age: 24 years, resident of District Attock) , Sepoy Muhammad Azam Khan (age: 26 years, resident of District Haripur) and Sepoy Haroon William (age: 29 years, resident of Islamabad Capital Territory), made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).

“Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area and perpetrators of this henious act will be brought to justice. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday strongly condemned a bomb attack in the Kurram District and paid tribute to the security personnel who embraced martyrdom.

The president, in a statement, commended the patriotism and sense of duty of the martyrs and the role of security forces in eradicating terrorism from the country.

He expressed the resolve to uproot the terrorism from the country’s soil, saying that the operations of the law enforcement agencies would continue till complete elimination of the menace.

He offered his heartfelt condolences to the families of martyrs and prayed for their patience and courage. He also prayed for the highest ranks for the martyrs in paradise.