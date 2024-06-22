Free healthcare facility at THQ Hospital Takhtbhai demanded

Mardan - The Takhtbhai and Shergarh area population of Mardan district cannot avail the Sehat Sahulat Card facility as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has not yet empanelled the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Takhtbhai for the Sehat Card and free healthcare.

The government has restored provision of healthcare under the Sehat Sahulat Card programme to those holding computerised national identity cards but population of the people of Tehsil Takhtbhai yet to be covered by the scheme.

It is pertinent to mention here that THQ Hospital Takhtbhai, known as “Ganjai Hospital” is the single hospital with the status of tehsil headquarters hospital in the entire district.

According to statistics available on the health card website, presently, there are only two government hospitals in the district on the panel of the Health Department to cater for patients under the insurance programme.

An official of the District Health Office (DHO) Mardan told this scribe on condition of anonymity that the government has completed evaluation for the provision of free healthcare at THQ Hospital Takhtbhai. He complained that the officials of the DHO took up the issue with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department to empanel the only THQ hospital on the health card scheme, but to no avail.

The people have demanded from the two PTI lawmakers MNA Ali Mohammad Khan and MPA Iftikhar Mashwani to intervene and empanel the hospital on Sehat Sahulat Card programme.