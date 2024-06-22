Gold rate up by Rs1,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,600 and was sold at Rs242,900 on Friday against its sale at Rs241,300 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,372 to Rs208,248 from Rs206,876 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs190,894 from Rs189,636, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. Per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs2,750 and Rs2,357.68 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $28 to $2,363 from $2,335, the Association reported.