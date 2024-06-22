Guardian of holy Kaaba Dr. Saleh bin Zain Al-Abidin passes away

The guardian of the holy Kaaba and keeper of its key, Dr. Saleh bin Zain Al-Abidin Al-Shaibi passed away on Saturday morning. He was ill for a long time.

He was the 109th Guardian of the Kaaba since the Conquest of Makkah.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed their grief over the demise of Dr. Saleh bin Zain Al Abedin.

It may be recalled that Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Saleh Zainul Abedin Al Shaibi, the key bearer of the Kaaba, came to Pakistan on a 6-day visit in November last year, during which he had meetings with the top leadership of the country.