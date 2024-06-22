HIU of PS Karachi Company nab 2 murder suspects

ISLAMABAD - The Homicide Investigation Unit of Karachi Company police station have arrested two accused involved in blind murder case, a public relations officer said on Friday. He said that, on 07 June 2024 Sabzi Mandi police station recovered dead body of an unknown man. Through fingerprints identification the deceased was identified as Shafiqe Ur Rehman, who was kidnapped from the Karachi company police station jurisdiction. Following this incident, DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza directed the officials to ensure the arrest of the accused involved in it. A special police team was constituted and headed by SSP Investigation. The police team worked hard, investigated the case by using modern investigation techniques and succeeded in arresting the two accused. The accused were identified as Janghir Masih and Yashwa Tariq while further investigation is underway.

DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza directed all senior officials for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens on a priority basis. He said that the Islamabad Police adopts a zero-tolerance policy against violence, including injustices and crimes, and the accused involved in it will be brought to justice by taking strict legal action against them. He further directed all officers and officials to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements.