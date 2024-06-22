Saturday, June 22, 2024
Hyderabad RTA recovers Rs292,000 excess fares from transporters

June 22, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hyderabad region slapped Rs97,000 fine and recovered Rs292,000 charged in excess fares by 59 passenger coaches transporting passengers back to their cities after the Eidul Azha holidays.

The RTA’s Secretary informed here on Friday that on the directives of the Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon the fare checking was carried out on the highways. He acknowledged that some transporters demand higher fares from the passengers travelling from one city to another for the Eid Holidays and back again.

