IESCO examines 1,310,874 meters across all 6 operational circles

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) in the light of government and the Ministry of Energy Power Division directives has checked 1,310,874 meters since September 7, 2023 during anti-power theft campaign in all its six operational circles.

Sharing details, Chief Executive Officer of IESCO, Dr Muhammad Amjad said that fines amounting to Rs 627.75 million have also been imposed on the power pilferers. Some 1,872 FIRs have also been registered against the electricity thieves while 1450 individuals have been arrested so far.

Dr Amjad said that a sum of Rs 3,338.66 billion has also been recovered from 130,019 running and dead defaulters during the campaign. He said crackdown against electricity theft and the recovery of dues would continue across all operational circles, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantonment, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum, with the cooperation of the FIA, police, and other law enforcement agencies.

Dr Amjad urged consumers to pay their electricity dues on time and support IESCO in this national campaign against electricity theft. He also urged the consumers to report electricity theft to the relevant SDO complaint office, the IESCO helpline at 118, or the Complaint and Monitoring Cell at 051-9252933-34.

Meanwhile, IESCO resorted to zero load management owing to availability of sufficient electricity from the national grid system in all six operational circles including Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Chief Engineer Operation Director, Muhammad Aslam Khan said that the power demand stood at 2,014 MW against the allocation quota of 2,050 MW at 06:00 pm.

He said that IESCO was withdrawing 1,959 MW from the national grid system. Load management across all six circles including AJK has already been lifted due to availability of electricity in the system.