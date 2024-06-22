IGP, DIG operations hold crime meeting

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza chaired an important crime-related meeting with Islamabad Police officers at Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad here on Friday. The meeting was attended by SP Investigation, Zonal SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, investigative officers, and computer operators stationed at police stations. IG Islamabad emphasized modernizing the Islamabad Police stations under the “Special Initiative Police Station” protocols, making processes easier and more convenient for citizens, and striving to make the federal capital a crime-free city. He urged all officers to work on merit and resist illegal pressures. He added that under the Special Initiative Police Station, an inquiry officer will be appointed 24 hours a day at each station to listen to public issues. All SHOs should form their teams and utilize them effectively, gearing up against crime. He directed all officers to increase patrolling in their areas and ensure their presence, making lists of wanted and proclaimed offenders to trace and arrest them.

At this occasion, DIG Islamabad directed to place guide constables at the gates of all police stations to assist complainants and direct them to the inquiry officer. Trained officers will be stationed at the front desk to serve the public 24/7.

The Police Station Record Management System will operate in two shifts at all police stations to ensure timely record entry. He further directed officers to maintain an exemplary turnout, treat complainants with professionalism and courtesy, and strictly avoid corruption and abuse of power.

Protecting citizens’ lives, property, and dignity is paramount. He ordered to intensify and enhance ongoing operations against criminal elements in the federal capital and reiterated that protecting citizens’ lives and property is our foremost responsibility.

No element or criminal group will be allowed to disrupt the city’s peace or harm citizens’ safety. We must work tirelessly as a team and maintain excellent coordination to eradicate these criminal groups, he added.