Imran urges SC to hear petition on poll rigging probe on 25th

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Imran Khan has prayed to the Supreme Court to hear his petition seeking constitution of judicial commission to probe the alleged rigging and irregularities in general elections 2024, preferably on June 25. The founder PTI Friday filed an application for early hearing of his petition through his counsel Hamid Khan. Imran in March this year had filed the petition under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

He stated the Constitution casts duty upon Election Commission of Pakistan to hold free, fair and transparent elections, but it failed to perform its duties as given in Article 218 & 219. The counsel said that the elections having been rigged and manipulated, deny political justice to the people of Pakistan those genuinely elected, and in order to give powers to the ‘true’ public representatives its needs to be investigated by appointing a judicial commission consisting of serving Supreme Court judge.

He mentioned that during the hearing of NAB amendments case, on May 31, 2024, Imran appeared before the court from Adiala Jail via video link and requested for fixation of two petitions related to violation of human rights as well as alleged massive rigging during the February 8 elections. Whereupon the Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa inquired about his legal representation. He replied that Hamid Khan was his counsel. The chief justice then said that Hamid Khan is a senior counsel and knew how to fix the matter, hence this application for early hearing.

An important constitutional question of great public importance is involved, but the case has not been fixed since its filing. He, therefore, prayed that the case be fixed on 25-06-24. Imran in his petition also prayed, “All consequential acts of the forming governments at the federal and Punjab levels be immediately suspended until the commission makes the probe public.” They demanded orders, directions, and relief be granted in the “best interest of the nation, its electoral mandate, and Constitutional dispensation”.