JI to protest nationwide against inflation, electricity overbilling

Web Desk
2:31 PM | June 22, 2024
Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeeumur Rehman has announced plans to protest nationwide against inflation and electricity over-billing and also rejected the IMF-dictated budget.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, he insisted that government’s wrong policies have ruined the country.

JI emir reiterated to raise voice against IMF-dictated budget by protesting on Sunday and appealed to public to come on streets.

Hafiz Naeem stressed that poor and underprivileged class has been suffering, children who were supposed to go to schools, were compelled to do labour.

He stated that feudal was compensated while farmers were oppressed. He rejected the government policy to increase 35 pc tax, the taxes of 13 thousand billion were imposed on public.

Pakistan was facing electricity crisis and looting system was prevailing across the country, he added.

He advised the public to raise voice against oppression and invited youth to cooperate with them in their movement against elite capture.

Hafiz Naeem said public understood the government as electing wrong leadership could make public suffer.

He asserted that only public has right over the treasures of the country nor the elite, influential elite can’t run the country.

JI's Hafiz Naeem also criticized the government’s investment initiatives, saying investment was meant to provide relief to independent power producers (IPP) only. He insisted that public has right to know about the agreements.

