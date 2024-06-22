Saturday, June 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Judicial inquiry to trace killers of tribal journalist demanded

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Khyber   -   Members of the civil society have urged the Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan to take suo-moto on murder of journalist, Khalil Jibran and conduct judicial inquiry to trace the killers.

Addressing a protest rally organised at Bab-e-Khyber  on Friday, former President of Peshawar Press Club Shameem Shahid, head of Khyber Union of Journalists Nasir Hussain, central president of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Union of Journalist (KPUJ) Shams Mohmand, district chief of Awami National Party (ANP) Shah Hussain Shinwari, president North Waziristan Press Club Safdar Dawar, head of Zwan Koki Khel Organisation Sanaullah Afridi, Tehsil Chairman Landi Kotal Shah Khalid, Tehsil Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Murad Hussain Afridi, president Tribal Union of Journalists Qazi Fazalullah, Afrseyab Afridi and others condemned brutal killing of Khalil Jibran and demanded judicial inquiry of it.

They called for collective efforts to overpower the menace of terrorism. The participants also expressed their dissatisfaction over the weak sections lodged in the First Information Report (FIR) and said it seems that police have no intentions to apprehend the killers. Journalists cannot compromise on freedom of journalism, they remarked.

KP Governor visits APP head office

The protestors, who were carrying placards and banners inscribed with their demands, marched from Jamrud Press Club to Bab-e-Khyber. They were chanting slogans against martyrdom of the tribal journalist Khalil Jibran.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1719026526.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024