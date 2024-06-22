Judicial inquiry to trace killers of tribal journalist demanded

Khyber - Members of the civil society have urged the Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan to take suo-moto on murder of journalist, Khalil Jibran and conduct judicial inquiry to trace the killers.

Addressing a protest rally organised at Bab-e-Khyber on Friday, former President of Peshawar Press Club Shameem Shahid, head of Khyber Union of Journalists Nasir Hussain, central president of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Union of Journalist (KPUJ) Shams Mohmand, district chief of Awami National Party (ANP) Shah Hussain Shinwari, president North Waziristan Press Club Safdar Dawar, head of Zwan Koki Khel Organisation Sanaullah Afridi, Tehsil Chairman Landi Kotal Shah Khalid, Tehsil Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Murad Hussain Afridi, president Tribal Union of Journalists Qazi Fazalullah, Afrseyab Afridi and others condemned brutal killing of Khalil Jibran and demanded judicial inquiry of it.

They called for collective efforts to overpower the menace of terrorism. The participants also expressed their dissatisfaction over the weak sections lodged in the First Information Report (FIR) and said it seems that police have no intentions to apprehend the killers. Journalists cannot compromise on freedom of journalism, they remarked.

The protestors, who were carrying placards and banners inscribed with their demands, marched from Jamrud Press Club to Bab-e-Khyber. They were chanting slogans against martyrdom of the tribal journalist Khalil Jibran.