KP Governor visits APP head office

APP
June 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

ISLAMABAD   -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday had a detailed briefing on the operations of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) during his visit to the head office of the premier news agency.

APP Managing Director Muhammad Asim Khichi apprised the KP Governor of the modern and state-of-the-art network of the agency, besides its operations in multiple languages. He said the APP disseminated news in Urdu, English, Sindhi, Saraiki, Balochi, Pashto, Arabic and Chinese languages.

Moreover, news features were also put on the wire regularly for national, regional and international media outlets, he added.

Faisal Karim Kundi appreciated the APP’s performance and stressed for additional steps and measures to come up the modern day media requirements. Earlier on his arrival, Governor Kundi was accorded a warm welcome by the APP MD, officers and workers.

