KP govt urged to revise decision about imposing taxes on minerals

Mohmand - Mohmand Marble and Mines’ Association on Friday urged the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to revise the decision about imposing taxes on minerals in the province, particularly in the merged tribal districts.

Addressing a news conference here at the press club, the Mohmand Marble and Mines’ Association (MM&MA) president Haji Jan Sher said that earlier 3 per cent tax was collected from the marble contractors of Mohmand district, which was already beyond the reach of the marble contractors, but now it is proposed to be increases up to 5000 per cent, which is absolute cruelty and exploitation with this sector. He said that Mohmand is a backward district while there is no other proper source of employment except the marble business.

Flanked by other office-bearers of the association including Haji Abid Khan, Fazl Akbar, Sadaqat Khan, Abuzar, Haji Baghdad Shah, Fazl Rabi and Asal Khan, he said that thousands of people are directly and indirectly employed in the marble and mines business, including marble manufacturers, hotel owners. He added petrol pumps and other labourers used to earn their livelihood, due to this business in the area.

Haji Jan Sher further said that instead of promoting minerals business, the incumbent provincial government wants to end the employment by imposing cruel taxes on minerals.

The MM&MA office-bearers urged the KP government to make easy the process of obtaining license for explosive material use in mining, which is very difficult because the minerals contractors are waiting for months to obtaining the said licenses. They said, “If the government is sincere about marble sector employment and the people of the area, then the business should be allowed to run under the old system instead of creating hardships for them.”

“At this time, about fifty per cent of marble factories are already closed down due to the electricity bills and other cruel taxes,” they said.

They threatened that if the government failed to withdraw the decision of imposing high taxes on minerals, then they would be compelled to shut down all marble and minerals mines and industries from July 1st in the district. They asked the government to fulfil its responsibility of giving proper security to the business community related to marble business.