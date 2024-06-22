Saturday, June 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KP Rescue 1122 DG visits DIK

APP
June 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN     -    Director General (DG) Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan on Friday appreciated the performance of the personnel during his visit to the District Rescue Headquarters Office.

The visiting officer was received by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Faseehullah and Emergency Officer Naumanullah Marwat and a smart contingent of Rescue officials presented guard of honour.

The Director General met the subordinate officials, examined the control room and inspected emergency equipment and vehicles.

Regional Director Operations South Imran Khan Yousafzai, Admin Officer Waseem Orakzai and other officials accompanied him.

Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan met with staff members of Rescue 1122 Station and distributed cash prizes and certificates of appreciation among the officials for their excellent performance.

PESCO’s inefficiency plunges several Peshawar areas into darkness

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1719026526.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024