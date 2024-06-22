KP Rescue 1122 DG visits DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Director General (DG) Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan on Friday appreciated the performance of the personnel during his visit to the District Rescue Headquarters Office.

The visiting officer was received by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Faseehullah and Emergency Officer Naumanullah Marwat and a smart contingent of Rescue officials presented guard of honour.

The Director General met the subordinate officials, examined the control room and inspected emergency equipment and vehicles.

Regional Director Operations South Imran Khan Yousafzai, Admin Officer Waseem Orakzai and other officials accompanied him.

Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan met with staff members of Rescue 1122 Station and distributed cash prizes and certificates of appreciation among the officials for their excellent performance.