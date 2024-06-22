Kundi asks all stakeholders to sit together to resolve KP power issue

ISLAMABAD - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday asked all the stakeholders to sit together to resolve the power issues in the province. There has been load-shedding problem, and we need to address the energy crisis in consultation with Wapda, government and the concerned stakeholders, he said this while talking to private news channel. There was a forum to tackle the issue of load shedding in the province, he added. “No one is allowed to attack on national institution to earn cheap fame,” he said adding that ransacking the public property is violation of law. Commenting on reconciliation with PTI, he said that the political party is not a trustworthy. We are not interested in dialogue with the PTI leadership, he added. The PTI had been involved in May 9, Mayhem, he said adding that damaging public property is a serious offense.

However, he said those involved in May 09, incident should have fair trial.

Voicing serious concern over sports activities in KPK, he said we did not see here in the province any International Cricketing due to law and order situation for the last many years. He urged all the political parties to come forward for ensuring a peaceful environment in the province so that all type of sport and business activities could be revived in a befitting manner.