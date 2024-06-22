LG institutions  urged to become self-reliant

PESHAWAR - Provincial Minister for Local Government (LG), Arshad Ayub Khan has stressed upon Local Government institutions to become self-reliant and improve their performance for facilitation of people.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss working of four Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) of upper and lower Chitral. The meeting was held in Committee Room of Tehsil Municipal Administration Chitral.

The minister said that LG institutions should find ways to generate revenues rather waiting for the grant of provincial government.

He said that municipal administration should come up to the expectations of people and ensure provision of basic amenities to them.

He also directed installation of biometric system in offices and warned strict action over dereliction of duties and absenteeism.