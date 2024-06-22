Saturday, June 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

LG institutions  urged to become self-reliant

APP
June 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR    -   Provincial Minister for Local Government (LG), Arshad Ayub Khan has stressed upon Local Government institutions to become self-reliant and improve their performance for facilitation of people.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss working of four Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) of upper and lower Chitral. The meeting was held in Committee Room of Tehsil Municipal Administration Chitral.

The minister said that LG institutions should find ways to generate revenues rather waiting for the grant of provincial government.

He said that municipal administration should come up to the expectations of people and ensure provision of basic amenities to them.

He also directed installation of biometric system in offices and warned strict action over dereliction of duties and absenteeism.

KP Rescue 1122 DG visits DIK

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1719026526.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024