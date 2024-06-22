Lisa Sthalekar criticises Pakistan’s disappointing T20 World Cup campaign

NEW YORK - Former Australian cricketer and commentator Lisa Sthalekar has expressed her disappointment with Pakistan’s performance in the T20 World Cup, comparing it unfavorably to New Zealand’s campaign.

She emphasized that Pakistan’s defeat to India was primarily due to the pressure, underscoring the team’s inability to handle crucial moments.” The senior players’ lack of performance was a significant reason for Pakistan’s downfall,” Sthalekar remarked, highlighting a key factor in their struggles throughout the tournament.

Sthalekar pointed out that Pakistan failed to adapt to the tournament conditions, both strategically and in execution. This shortcoming, she argued, had a severe impact on their overall performance.

In contrast, Sthalekar praised the United States for their remarkable achievement in defeating Pakistan and advancing to the Super Eight stage. She described it as a historic milestone for the American team, particularly noteworthy given their debut in international cricket at this level. The victory sparked celebrations in New York and widespread discussions across social media platforms. Even basketball players joined in, acknowledging the impact of America’s unexpected success.

Discussing the broader tournament dynamics, Sthalekar noted that teams like the USA and Bangladesh demonstrated better adaptation to the tournament conditions compared to Pakistan. She underscored the crucial role of preparation and adaptability in international cricket tournaments.