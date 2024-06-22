Malkoo's plea for removal from no-fly list transferred to another LHC judge

The petition filed by pop singer Muhammad Ashraf, popularly known as Malkoo, against the placement of his name on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), has been transferred to another judge within the Lahore High Court.

LHC’s Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, who took up the petition on Friday, forwarded the case to Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza, who is handling similar cases.

Malkoo had lodged the petition through advocate Azhar Siddique, challenging the listing of his name in the PNIL.

In his plea, the singer argues that he had scheduled live performances in the United Kingdom from June 19 to July, but was unlawfully placed on the PNIL.

The petitioner contends that placing his name on the PNIL violates several constitutional articles including Articles 9 (Security of person), 14 (Inviolability of dignity of man), 15 (Freedom of movement), 16 (Freedom of assembly), and 18 (Freedom of trade, business, or profession).

He asserts that this action was arbitrary, illegal and without jurisdiction.

Malkoo has requested the court to promptly remove his name from the PNIL, which serves as a substitute for the Exit Control List (ECL).

The singer's petition lists the federation, Interior Ministry, Directorate General of Immigration and Passports, and Federal Investigation Agency as respondents.

Malkoo's name was added to the PNIL in March following the release of two songs titled ‘Qaeedi 804’ and ‘Nak Da Koka’ on his YouTube channel before the Feb 8 general elections.

Both songs expressed support for imprisoned PTI founder Imran Khan allegedly.

Malkoo claims that it was due to these songs that his name was included in the PNIL.

