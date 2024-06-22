Man shoots mother, three sisters dead in Khanewal

KHANEWAL/SARGODHA/FAISALABAD - A man murdered his mother and three sisters by opening fire on them in the jurisdiction of Kabirwala police station here on Friday, the District Police Officer (DPO) Ismarl-ur-Rehman said. He murdered his three sisters in a nearby field crop while murdering his mother at home in a suburban area, Pul Chawan, it was said. DPO Ismarl-ur-Rehman reached the crime scene while rescuers also approached quickly after the incident. The accused escaped the scene while DPO constituted teams to arrest the killer at the earliest.

He assured of apprehending the criminal and awarding exemplary punishment. The deceased, including the mother, Haseena Bibi (50), Samina Bibi (35), Amna Bibi (20) and Aleema Bibi (15) are all residents of Basti Loharan Wali located near Pul Chawan. The killer identified as Muhammad Abbas is the son of Haseena Bibi and brother of the three killed women. The crime scene unit with a forensic lab started collecting evidence to launch a formal inquiry upon the direction of the DPO.

The weapon being used in the heinous crime was a repeater 12-bore. DPO assured of dealing the criminal with iron hands. He said that the motive behind the murders is yet to be ascertained.

Old rivalry claims three lives in Sargodha

Three people were gunned down over an old enmity, in the limits of Bhulwal City police station on Friday. According to police, Mudassir (30), Manzar Ali (33), Javed (32) and Athar (34) residents of Dhori area Bhulwal were returning home after appearing in a court when armed motorcyclists intercepted their car near Chak No 5 Lakar Mandi, Railway Station area, and opened indiscriminate fire at them.

As a result of which, Mudassir, Manzar and Javed died of critical bullet wounds while Athar sustained serious bullet injuries. Later, the perpetrators fled the scene.

The police alongwith Rescue-1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the victims to a hospital for necessary legal formality.

Taking notice of the triple-murder incident, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui directed the police officials to arrest the culprits at the earliest. Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar has taken notice of the triple murder incident on Bhalwal Road in Sargodha and sought a report from the RPO.

He has directed the DPO Sargodha to form a special team for the arrest of the culprits and personally follow up on the case.

Man, son found dead in Faisalabad

A man and his son were found dead in their house here on Friday. On information, police entered the home in Street No 6, Muhallah Fatehabad, in the jurisdiction of Peoples Colony police station and found bodies of Manzoor aka Bagga (50) and his son Azhar. Both were addicts and likely to be died of overdose. Police removed the bodies to the mortuary for autopsy. Further investigation was underway.

Boy killed, seven injured in clash in Faisalabad

A teenage boy was shot dead while seven people, including five men and two women, sustained multiple injuries during an armed clash in Mureedwala police limits.

A police spokesperson said here on Friday that two groups exchanged firing over a dispute of illicit relations between a boy and a girl at Chak No 211-GB. During this clash, 15-year-old Nauman Masih received injuries and died on the spot, whereas, seven people, including five men and two women, were shifted to hospital with multiple injuries.

The police took the body into custody and started an investigation. City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice of the incident and directed the SP Sadr division to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest besides ensuring the arrest of the accused.