Saturday, June 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Minister for providing egg-laying hens to farmers at subsidised rates

Staff Reporter
June 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Dairy Development Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Friday directed the Rawalpindi Poultry Research Institute (RPRI) to resume its programme of providing egg-laying hens to farmers at subsidised rates. During his visit to the institute, the minister said, “We are committed to supporting our farmers and promoting the poultry industry in the province. Resuming this programme will help reduce the cost of production for farmers and increase egg production, making eggs more affordable for consumers.” The minister emphasised the need to increase the growth of egg-laying hens to meet the demand of eggs in the province. He directed the RPRI to take steps to increase the growth of egg-laying hens, including improving breeding and nutrition programmes. Agriculture and Livestock Minister Ashiq Hussain Karmani said that last year 91 thousand sets of chickens were distributed among the farmers by the institute and the number should be increased this year. He said that 450,000 eggs were produced in the Poultry Research Institute last year and 240,000 chicks were born out of them. Later, the minister planted a sapling at the premises of the institute. He also visited poultry, hatchery and disease labs and inquire about facilities from farmers.

KP Governor visits APP head office

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1719026526.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024