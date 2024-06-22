Saturday, June 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

MQM-P demands economic emergency imposition across the country

MQM-P demands economic emergency imposition across the country
Web Desk
5:23 PM | June 22, 2024
National

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Mustafa Kamal has demanded economic emergency enforcement across the country.

Speaking at the National Assembly session on Saturday, MQM-P leader criticized the federal budget and shared his remarks about it.

He reiterated nation was in-debt of 78 thousand billion out of which 9,775 billion to be paid in terms of loans and interests.

He insisted that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari must take the lead to pay debt of Pakistan and rulers must collect one thousand billion.

He suggested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader to donate Bani Gala and Asif Ali Zardari to donate Bilawal House to Pakistan to pay loans of Pakistan. He demanded all MNAs, MPAs, ministers and senators to donate 25 pc of their properties to Pakistan.

He affirmed that those presenting budget always commend it, it’s the only opposition that criticize budget.

Mustafa Kamal told that FBR was designated to collect revenue around Rs 13 thousand billion, 18 pc of revenue to be paid to IMF while 10 thousand billion would be paid in terms of interests which accounted 51 pc of revenue.

PFF receives strong interest for organizing football, futsal events

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1719026526.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024